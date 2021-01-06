- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
-
The Week 17 scoring bonanza provided the perfect finish to a record-setting season on offense.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
-
While Matt Nagy gets to coach Chicago in the playoffs despite a middling 8-8 record that could help save his job, former Bears coach Lovie Smith can only wonder if the extra team in the postseason could have helped him eight years ago.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Xander Schauffele already is a footnote in PGA Tour history as the first player to post the lowest score in a stroke-play tournament without getting credit for the win.
NEW YORK (AP) - On an Alabama team stacked with stars, DeVonta Smith emerged as the best player in college football.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Two days after celebrating their return to the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns were knocked flat.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The number of players who helped the Pittsburgh Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cup titles is dwindling.
LeBron James called a prosecutor's decision not to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in Wisconsin this summer a “blow to the heart and to the gut.”
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Spencer Knight made 34 saves, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the world junior hockey championship.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — On an Alabama team stacked with stars, DeVonta Smith emerged as the best player in college football.
- By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
-
Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
-
If the Alex Smith story becomes a movie, Alex Smith doesn't want to see it.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday says Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles and is hopeful it won’t end in a divorce.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jozy Altidore is back with the U.S. national team for the first time in 1 1/2 years.
- By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
-
Over the next seven days, Manchester United can reach a cup final and climb to the top of the Premier League — all at the expense of its two biggest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered a very on-brand answer when asked whether he's comfortable with where his team is at heading into the playoffs.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the suddenly clicking Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 137-106 on Monday.
- By JOHN TRANCHINA Associated Press
-
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help No. 14 West Virginia come all the way back from 19 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 87-84 on Monday night.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Newhook scored 59 seconds into the game and Devon Levi stopped 28 shots to help Canada advance to the championship of the world juniors with a 5-0 victory over Russia on Monday.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams Monday that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games.
- By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
-
Alabama breezed through the regular season and college football's semifinals, surviving a solitary scare in the Southeastern Conference championship game to reach its expected destination.
- By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
-
DENVER (AP) — John Elway announced a major change in the Denver Broncos’ football operations Monday, saying he’ll hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
-
Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he expects Justin Fields to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama after the quarterback was banged up during the semifinals.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
Oregon's run in the top 10 of The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over after 64 consecutive appearances.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
-
Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while fourth-ranked Texas has climbed to its highest perch in nearly a decade.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the AFC divisional round.
- By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have begun their search for a new general manager.
- By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer
-
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino.
CLEVELAND (AP) - After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks and coaching and front-office changes, the NFL's longest playoff drought is over.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.
- By BOB HUHN Associated Press
-
PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George scored 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-107 on Sunday night after nearly blowing a 31-point lead in a matchup of two of the Western Conference's top early season teams.
- By DENNIS WASZAK JR. AP Pro Football Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, ending a frustrating and disappointing tenure after just two loss-filled seasons.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South on Sunday. All it took was Derrick Henry surpassing 2,000 yards rushing and rookie Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal that bounced off the upright and through for a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.
- By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns, breaking his franchise record for scoring passes in a season, and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the playoff-bound Chicago Bears 35-16 on Sunday.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — John Wolford passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut, and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the playoffs with an 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — Tennessee’s Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a season on Sunday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks' game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a left quadriceps contusion.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man named to Plastics Hall of Fame
-
Hess to move into role of newspaper publisher
-
Woman accused of breaking into home
-
Numbers tell the local virus story
-
Man waives hearing in rape, sex assault case involving minor
-
Reeling in the fish
-
Fire and ice
-
'It's time to get them back'
-
In Remembrance: Remembering Those We Lost in December
-
Man accused of hitting landlord with shovel
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT VACANCIES CHILD SPECIFIC …
Hiring Local Driver - CDL Class A required. Truck runs ar…
I would like thank all who sent flowers, cards, and made …
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
I sincerely thank all that called, sent cards, Facebooked…
Lost muzzleloader - Wilber Rd, Pithole area. Reward! 814-…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
2,000 and it's a Deal!
-
Is Claypool slumping?
-
There shouldn't be gray areas when it comes to the Hall
-
Oilers earn state awards
-
Failure has somehow become the Pirates' idea of success
-
Everything you need to know for the 2020-21 NHL season
-
Steelers won't be denied
-
Bucs gift Bell trade
-
Knights set for opener
-
Titans unveil all-decade teams
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman accused of breaking into home
-
Man waives hearing in rape, sex assault case involving minor
-
Man accused of hitting landlord with shovel
-
Clintonville house fire
-
No injuries in Cranberry Township crash
-
OC woman facing drug charges
-
Perry Township crash
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
No injuries in Oilcreek Township crash
-
OC woman accused of attacking UPMC officer
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iraq team working to 'neutralize' mine found on oil tanker
-
Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church
-
US to move aircraft carrier out of Mideast amid Iran tension
-
Police investigate deliberate spoiling of 500 vaccine doses
-
Chief: Police didn't show care for Andre Hill after shooting
-
Chief justice praises work of federal courts during COVID-19
-
Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks
-
North Korea's Kim thanks people in rare New Year's cards
-
Iran tells inspectors it plans up to 20% enrichment at Fordo
-
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting