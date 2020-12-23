- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, Kawhi Leonard added 26 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied past the Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA champions' ring ceremony night for a 116-109 victory Tuesday.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun expected West Virginia to deny Kansas open shots on the perimeter.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores as No. 13 BYU routed UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.
- By BRIAN NAPIER Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left lifted No. 14 Missouri over Bradley 54-53 on Tuesday night.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ new head coach.
- By SIMMI BUTTAR AP Pro Football Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are home for the rest of the regular season. They are hoping for just one more road trip — to the Super Bowl.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and longtime player, coach and broadcaster Doug Collins lead the first-time nominees announced Tuesday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For Mark Russell and Slugger White, getting into the business as a PGA Tour rules official was a lot easier decision than getting out.
- By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida received a year of probation and football coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned Tuesday after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just like last year, the Toronto Raptors are opening the season at home, against the New Orleans Pelicans, and every available ticket for the game has been sold.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title with a backup quarterback just three years ago and followed up with consecutive playoff appearances.
- By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief.
- By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Browns' lengthy playoff drought is nearly over.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22%, the local organizing committee said Tuesday in unveiling its new budget.
NEW YORK (AP) - Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.
CINCINNATI (AP) - Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blonde hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks.
- By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers' December swoon is looking more like a collapse.
- By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blonde hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks.
- By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to start college football's pandemic-affected bowl season.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
James Harden remains a Houston Rocket with the start of the NBA's regular season just two days away.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks were docked a 2022 second-round pick after the NBA determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had long discussed the inequality of teams that play double-digit games against those who play shorter seasons.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Oregon State's four-year run in the Top 25 ended Monday when the Beavers fell out of The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time since 2016.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.
- By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney on Monday after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
It should come as no surprise to see Alabama and Clemson fill the top two seeds in the College Football Playoff.
- By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade, topping the No. 4 Spartans 79-65 on Sunday night.
- By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had his full repertoire of side-arm throws, basketball-style push passes and underhanded flips on display while passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 32-29 victory over the …
- By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had 169 yards receiving and a stellar touchdown catch, and the Arizona Cardinals improved their position in the playoff race by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 on Sunday.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and the New York Jets finally earned the first victory of their miserable season Sunday, holding on for a 23-20 win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.
- By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Montgomery burst through a big hole in the defense and carried most of Minnesota's secondary with him across the goal line. That 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his second score of the game, put Chicago ahead again by double digits.
- By Stephen Whyno AP Sports Writer
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead, and Seattle's suddenly opportunistic defense held on Sunday to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.
- By PAUL GEREFFI Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 yards rushing Sunday to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 22-12 victory over the New England Patriots, who were eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive posts…
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
The NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game 2021 season from Jan. 13-May 8 with playoffs to last into July.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Texas A&M was hoping for a berth in the College Football Playoff. An Orange Bowl spot against North Carolina will be its consolation prize.
