Nats knock off Buccos

WASHINGTON (TNS) - Clay Holmes stared toward the right-field stands in frustration in the seventh inning on a muggy Monday night. The curveball he threw to Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was a little high but still had plenty of bite. Evidently expecting some spin from Holmes, the longtime Pirates nemesis waited patiently, then uncorked a violent swing that would ultimately net an eighth consecutive loss.
It was another frustrating outing for Holmes, who Friday in Milwaukee struggled mightily with his control, walking four and coughing up five runs. The Pirates' 3-2 loss to the Nationals at Nationals Park was also bigger than Schwarber's 13th career home run against them.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday, thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points — the second straight game they have both had over 30 points — and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to even their Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece.
Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she’s been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito.
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Teenager Torri Huske qualified for her first Olympics with a blistering victory in the women's 100-meter butterfly, breaking her own American record Monday night at the U.S. swimming trials.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal that will keep him with the team through this season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Monday.
MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari V12 production cars were suspended over the factory floor Sunday night as the 74-year-old luxury carmaker launched a new era as a lifestyles brand, with a runway show unveiling its first ready-to-wear collection targeting a younger generation that might not be…
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisal Garca hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Steelers are not short on starters who are entering the final years of their contracts. Many of the team's top players, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, David DeCastro and Eric Ebron, will be looking to cash in with bigger contracts next year.
DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Matilda Castren became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, pulling away on the front-nine at foggy Lake Merced and holding off Min Lee by two strokes.
There's no better salesman for Tennessee than its baseball coach, Tony Vitello, and he masterfully gave a nod to the school's greatest sports star while summing up what the Volunteers accomplished minutes earlier Sunday.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves and the New York Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.