WASHINGTON (TNS) - Clay Holmes stared toward the right-field stands in frustration in the seventh inning on a muggy Monday night. The curveball he threw to Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was a little high but still had plenty of bite. Evidently expecting some spin from Holmes, the longtime Pirates nemesis waited patiently, then uncorked a violent swing that would ultimately net an eighth consecutive loss.

It was another frustrating outing for Holmes, who Friday in Milwaukee struggled mightily with his control, walking four and coughing up five runs. The Pirates' 3-2 loss to the Nationals at Nationals Park was also bigger than Schwarber's 13th career home run against them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
Nats knock off Buccos
National Sports

Nats knock off Buccos

WASHINGTON (TNS) - Clay Holmes stared toward the right-field stands in frustration in the seventh inning on a muggy Monday night. The curveball he threw to Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was a little high but still had plenty of bite. Evidently expecting some spin from Holmes, the lon…

+9
Leonard, George each score 31, Clippers tie series with Jazz
National Sports
AP

Leonard, George each score 31, Clippers tie series with Jazz

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points — the second straight game they have both had over 30 points — and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to even their Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece.

+10
Ferrari enters luxury fashion, targeting uninitiated youth
National Sports
AP

Ferrari enters luxury fashion, targeting uninitiated youth

  • By COLLEEN BARRY AP Fashion Writer

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari V12 production cars were suspended over the factory floor Sunday night as the 74-year-old luxury carmaker launched a new era as a lifestyles brand, with a runway show unveiling its first ready-to-wear collection targeting a younger generation that might not be…

National Sports

Pirates lose seventh straight game, 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisal Garca hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

+2
Much at stake for Okorafor
National Sports

Much at stake for Okorafor

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Steelers are not short on starters who are entering the final years of their contracts. Many of the team's top players, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, David DeCastro and Eric Ebron, will be looking to cash in with bigger contracts next year.

+10
MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118
National Sports
AP

MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

  • By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.