NBA calls off two more games due to COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and the Miami Heat were preparing to be without as many as eight players - including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo - for several days because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Monday's game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed by the league, as well as Tuesday's matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics. The league's general managers met Monday to discuss the virus situation, with involvement from the National Basketball Players Association. The NBA's board of governors will meet Tuesday.