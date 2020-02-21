INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Pittsburgh football and men's basketball programs have been placed on probation for three years by the NCAA for a series of level II violations between 2015 and 2018.
Former men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings was given a three-year show-cause order by the NCAA as part of the punishment announced Thursday. The NCAA found that Stallings - who coached at Pitt from 2016-2018 - allowed three noncoaches to perform coaching duties, meaning the school went over its allotment of practices. The NCAA also found that Stallings developed an alert system to make sure the noncoaches would not be caught on the practice floor. Stallings also ordered personnel to delete practice video to prevent the illegal practices from being discovered by the school administration.