EAST REGIONAL
Second Round
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star who soared through the 1960s with a high-scoring style of basketball that became the model for the modern player, died Monday. He was 86.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 87-71 on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield is taking another program back to the Sweet 16.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets ended their 20-game losing streak Monday night, as John Wall had his first triple-double in five years in a 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski and his Creighton teammates battled through a close call — along with a few jitters — to open the NCAA Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday, getting 21 points each from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster 86-78 victory over talent-rich LSU.
A fully vaccinated Roger Penske is hard at work at Indianapolis Motor Speedway preparing for a full season of racing that will include spectators at his showcase event.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Angel Baker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left and No. 13 Wright State stunned No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far of the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Bill Belichick never was one to spent wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets' three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help seventh-seeded Alabama beat No. 10 seed North Carolina 80-71 on Monday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be leaving his man cave to announce this year's rookie draft class within shouting distance of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
For the third time since 2016, Syracuse is headed to the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic made its debut on the PGA Tour in 2019 and won the inaugural “Fair Way Award” for diversity and inclusion by leaning on minority-owned vendors at Detroit Golf Club and having a volunteer base that reflected the community.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Sunday.
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Ryan Blaney became the sixth driver to win in six races to start NASCAR's Cup season, surging to the front with nine laps to go after Kyle Larson's dominant performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway fell apart on a fading set of tires Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 26 points and No. 12 seed Oregon State neutralized Oklahoma State and star freshman Cade Cunningham, rolling to an 80-70 upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both had 26 points, Chris Paul had a triple-double with 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers 111-94 on Sunday night.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, Tramon Mark converted a soaring three-point play with 24 seconds left, and Houston beat Rutgers 63-60 on Sunday night to reach the Sweet 16.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball has a broken bone in his right wrist, knocking out the Charlotte Hornets rookie star indefinitely.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast.
Jackson Yueill redirected Sebastian Salcedo’s cross for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, second-half substitute Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 on Sunday night at Guadalajara, Mexico, in qualifying for the Olympic men's soccer t…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Smith had 20 points and played a key role in a final-play defensive stop, helping Arkansas beat Texas Tech 68-66 on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament, securing the program's first trip to the Sweet 16 in a quarter-century.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Boeheim carried his father, Jim, to the Hall of Fame coach’s 20th Sweet 16 appearance, scoring 22 of his 25 points after halftime to lead 11th-seeded Syracuse past third-seeded West Virginia 75-72 in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
No surprise here: Max Scherzer will have the ball in his hands when he begins the final season of his seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — When Matt Jones won his first PGA Tour title seven years ago, he needed a 45-foot birdie putt just to get into a playoff and then a 40-yard chip-in to take the victory.
LONDON (AP) — While its neighbor is chasing a quadruple, Manchester United now has only one route to ending a four-year trophy drought.
Salvador Pérez still remembers growing up in the coastal Venezuelan city of Valencia, where as a youngster he would take batting practice against his mother with a broomstick and later play organized ball with the likes of José Altuve.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA has fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.
The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):
NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Griffin is expected to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night against Washington.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son has been hospitalized again and is undergoing a blood transfusion.
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — World Cup slalom champion Marco Schwarz led the opening run of the season-ending race on Sunday.
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin led a World Cup giant slalom that ends the women’s ski season Sunday, after world champion Lara Gut-Behrami made a curious exit.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Abilene Christian and its frantic, havoc-causing defense sent Shaka Smart and Texas out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round yet again as the 14th-seeded Wildcats stunned the third-seeded Longhorns 53-52 on Saturday night.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Johnny Juzang poured in 27 points in his second big game of the NCAA Tournament, Jules Bernard provided a big second-half lift, and No. 11 seed UCLA beat sixth-seeded BYU 73-62 on Saturday night to advance in the East Region.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 15 of his 23 points by halftime and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga rolled in its NCAA Tournament opener, beating Norfolk State 98-55 on Saturday night.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Wise had a six-shot lead during the third round of The Honda Classic, looking poised to turn the tournament into a rout.
