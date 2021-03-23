EAST REGIONAL

Big Ten comeback: Michigan topples LSU 86-78
  • By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday, getting 21 points each from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster 86-78 victory over talent-rich LSU.

Blaney wins Atlanta after Larson fades

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Ryan Blaney became the sixth driver to win in six races to start NASCAR's Cup season, surging to the front with nine laps to go after Kyle Larson's dominant performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway fell apart on a fading set of tires Sunday.

Suns roll past LeBron-less Lakers for 111-94 win
  • By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both had 26 points, Chris Paul had a triple-double with 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers 111-94 on Sunday night.

US scores late, beats Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying

  • By The Associated Press

Jackson Yueill redirected Sebastian Salcedo’s cross for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, second-half substitute Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 on Sunday night at Guadalajara, Mexico, in qualifying for the Olympic men's soccer t…

Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62
  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Johnny Juzang poured in 27 points in his second big game of the NCAA Tournament, Jules Bernard provided a big second-half lift, and No. 11 seed UCLA beat sixth-seeded BYU 73-62 on Saturday night to advance in the East Region.