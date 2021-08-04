New Cavalier Rubio scores 38 in loss to U.S.

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ricky Rubio's Olympics ended on the same day his time with the Cavaliers began.
The veteran point guard was acquired in a trade with Minnesota that was finalized on Tuesday, filling one of the Cavs' biggest needs.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to help the U.S. beat Australia 79-55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - Alan Faneca cracked open a fresh notebook at the start of each of his 13 NFL seasons and diligently filled it throughout the year with anything he thought might help him.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said it's not "written in stone" this will be Ben Roethlisberger's final year with the team, even though the Steelers reworked their star quarterback's contract to enable him to come back for what appeared to be just one more season.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — There were 49 NBA players at the Tokyo Games when the Olympics started.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers fans waited a long time to let José Altuve and the Houston Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series championship.
TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over rival Dalilah Muhammad.
TOKYO (AP) — Coming into the Olympics, Alice Dearing made a huge impact in the debate over ways to make swimming a more diverse sport.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw were part of the same draft class. Now they get to be on the same team.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus.
DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later.
A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.
The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Luis Scola expected to be in the game competing until the buzzer sounded, because that's how he always played.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance.
TOKYO (AP) — It was billed a star-studded race that anyone could win.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles returned to the competition at the Tokyo Olympics in style, and will leave with another medal.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — There is definitely a UConn flavor to the women’s basketball being played in the Tokyo Games.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing.
MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has told The Associated Press in a video interview that officials from her country “made it clear” that she would be kicked out of the national team and face punishment upon return to Belarus.
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Olympics may be the last major soccer tournament for some of the biggest stars on the U.S. women's national team, including forward Carli Lloyd.
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Back and forth they went, the reigning Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers, like most NFL teams, enter the draft with a group of players they'd like to find a way to land with their first pick.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christina Dressel began organizing the room long before the NBC cameras started rolling.
TOKYO (AP) — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.
IZU, Japan (AP) — Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected the German women's pursuit squad to shatter the mark held by the two-time and defending gold medalists from Britain. Or the Chinese to lower their team sprint …
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — In a game delayed for several minutes while a bevy of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Yankees newcomer Andrew Heaney to beat New York 7-1 Monday night.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference could see the value of its television deal cut in half once Texas and Oklahoma bolt for the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday at a hearing of Texas lawmakers.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:
Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls while Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.
