New York suspends Baffert pending Derby probe

NEW YORK (AP) - Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test.
Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association's tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early.
McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left, and Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title, beating top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21 on a rain-drenched…
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and …
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri's second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
BALTIMORE (AP) — After a week dominated by the failed drug test of trainer Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit, horse racing enjoyed a rare moment to celebrate at the Preakness when unheralded Rombauer gave owners John and Diane Fradkin and trainer Michael McCarthy a victory i…
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made the 80-meter journey into West Bromwich Albion's penalty area more in hope than any expectation of scoring the goal that would keep alive his team's chances of reaching the Champions League.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jay Wright was in trouble three years into his tenure at Villanova, with speculation swirling that he would be fired. Ben Wallace was once undrafted and unknown. Chris Bosh’s playing career ended years before he planned. Chris Webber had been a snubbed finalist time…