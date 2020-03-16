AP photos Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference in January at Miami Beach, Fla. NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.
Chris Carlson
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks the sideline before Super Bowl 54 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
NEW YORK (AP) - NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.
The deal, which runs through the 2030 season, was accepted by the 32 team owners last month. The NFL Players Association's membership spent the last week voting on the 439-page document after its executive board narrowly rejected it by a 6-5 vote, and the player representatives voted 17-14 in favor, with one abstention.