'Ohtani Show' airs tonight

DENVER (AP) - Shohei Ohtani will be the American League's starting pitcher in tonight's All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation.

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

Former player unlikely to participate in Blackhawks review
Former player unlikely to participate in Blackhawks review

  • By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team's review of the accusations under the right conditions.

Buccos pull off biggest comeback of season
Buccos pull off biggest comeback of season

NEW YORK (AP) - Wilmer Difo's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh's biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday.

Pirates pick backstop
Pirates pick backstop

DENVER (TNS) - There's nothing more important right now to the Pirates than adding talent, the foundation to support their build toward brighter days. There's no easier way to do that - especially for them - than holding the first overall pick in the MLB draft.