Osaka trounces Serena

AP Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Serena Williams during their semifinal match at the Australian Open.

 Hamish Blair

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - As Serena Williams walked off the court after her latest so-close-yet-so-far bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest while thousands of spectators rose to applaud.

Was this, Williams was asked at a news conference after the 6-3, 6-4 semifinal defeat, her way of saying goodbye?

