Padres get to Pirates

AP Pittsburgh pitcher Luis Oviedo looks on as San Diego's Wil Myers rounds the bases after hitting a homer.

 Matt Freed

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Trevor Cahill and Luis Oviedo are the oldest and youngest players on the Pirates' roster. When Cahill made his MLB debut with Oakland on April 7, 2009, Oviedo was just 9 years old. Entering Monday's game, the 21-year-old Oviedo had recorded nine major league outs. Cahill has had that many employers at this level.

About the only thing they have in common involves their quick paths to the majors. Both made it here at 21. Cahill rejected an academic scholarship to Dartmouth after he was drafted in the second round and took fewer than three years to throw his first pitch for the A's. Oviedo is a Rule 5 pick the Pirates acquired in December, the process requiring Pittsburgh to keep him on its roster.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Padres get to Pirates
National Sports

Padres get to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Trevor Cahill and Luis Oviedo are the oldest and youngest players on the Pirates' roster. When Cahill made his MLB debut with Oakland on April 7, 2009, Oviedo was just 9 years old. Entering Monday's game, the 21-year-old Oviedo had recorded nine major league outs. Cahill h…

National Sports

Capitals trade for Mantha

NEW YORK (AP) - Flat cap or not, the Washington Capitals refused to stand by and watch their division foes improve their rosters without making a move at the NHL trade deadline Monday.

+4
Struggling Nationals get back Schwarber, Bell, Harrison
National Sports
AP

Struggling Nationals get back Schwarber, Bell, Harrison

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were reinstated from the injured list Monday by the Washington Nationals, making the team's roster nearly whole again after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined nine players and caused postponement of four games.

Pens dust Devils, 5-2
National Sports

Pens dust Devils, 5-2

  • Updated

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Pirates plunder Cubbies
National Sports

Pirates plunder Cubbies

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday.

+8
Zalatoris' Masters debut ends with him a shot back
National Sports
AP

Zalatoris' Masters debut ends with him a shot back

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Maybe the first hint that Will Zalatoris had what it took came when he was 6, and Ken Venturi went over to him on a driving range to show him a grip that he hasn’t changed since. Or maybe it was at 11, when a pro named David Price said he could be great if he put in the work.