Padres pull away late to top Pirates

Photo by AP. Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds celebrates after hitting a home run on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO (AP) -

Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Wednesday night to take two of three.

Penguins pay back Flyers
Penguins pay back Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118
AP

Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118

  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Flyers dismantle Penguins
Flyers dismantle Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.