Padres pull away late to top Pirates

SAN DIEGO (AP) -
Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Wednesday night to take two of three.
SYDNEY (AP) — Jarryd Hayne, a rugby league star who also played briefly in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, has been sentenced to at least three years and eight months in jail for the sexual assault of a woman in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin drove their sporty new pony cars through the smoke and lights of the fog machines NASCAR used for its first fancy presentation in more than a year.
SAN DIEGO (AP) -
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night.
A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:
SEATTLE (AP) — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday.
The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season.
SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means has not allowed a hit to the Seattle Mariners through six innings on Wednesday.
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane would theoretically consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the team being able to lift NFL COVID-19 protocols restricting in-person team meetings.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy returned to the site of his first PGA Tour victory and made it clear Wednesday that he is more interested in creating his place in history than chasing Saudi-backed money in a proposed super league.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees and Mets can increase capacity from 20% to 100% at their ballparks for home games starting May 19 — as along as fans are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The enterprise of major college football and the NCAA already has a tenuous relationship.
The NCAA football oversight committee is preparing to recommend changes to preseason camp that will include fewer fully padded practices and the elimination of some old-school collision drills.
So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin has apologized for making “culturally insensitive remarks” about Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria during the broadcast of Manchester City's 2-0 victory in the Champions League semifinals.
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Braves may not have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands, but for one night, Huascar Ynoa outdid even the majors' most potent two-way threat.
NEW YORK (AP) — Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros' return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, winning 124-118 on Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It took just four batters at George Steinbrenner Field before a fan yelled “C'mon, blue!” toward home plate umpire Kaleb Devier after two consecutive close pitches were called balls.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor learned from phones messages that the New York Mets had fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater, a move that left players unhappy.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jesús Luzardo has played video games all his life. The Oakland lefty will continue to do so with fervor, even after the embarrassment of breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand while gaming.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing incident last weekend.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
ST. LOUIS (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night's start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing.
CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the opener of a split doubleheader.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, but last year's NL batting champion will be limited to pinch-hitting duty for now.
Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week.
LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors accused a police officer Tuesday of using unnecessary force against a Black former Premier League soccer player, who died after being kicked in the head and shot with a stun gun.
Washington's Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for his actions during a post-whistle scrum in New York, an outcome the Capitals are ready to move on from and the Rangers feel isn't sufficient punishment for one of hockey's most polarizing players.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start this year after all — with the television crew, not on the racetrack.
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho was hired Tuesday to coach Italian club Roma starting next season.
ATLANTA (AP) — Carmelo Anthony looked like he was all done just a couple of seasons ago.
NEW YORK (AP) - Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" has died. He was 87.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
