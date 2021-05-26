PITTSBURGH (AP) - Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-3 Tuesday night.

Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multihomer game of Pederson's career, and he doubled his season homer total to four.

Steelers arrive for OTAs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Cam Heyward is over all of the virtual stuff. The videoconferencing while sitting in a car in his driveway. The solitary workouts. The nagging discomfort of feeling separated from his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

  • By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - New York's Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Monday night.