PITTSBURGH (AP) - Cam Heyward is over all of the virtual stuff. The videoconferencing while sitting in a car in his driveway. The solitary workouts. The nagging discomfort of feeling separated from his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 34 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a hard-fought 109-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Boston Celtics 130-108 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays' 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott didn't downplay the significance of the first offseason practices for the star Dallas quarterback since his gruesome ankle injury last season, even though his coach thought he might.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - New York's Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Monday night.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series on Monday night.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 38 points to overcome a 3-point shooting barrage from Damian Lillard and the Denver Nuggets evened the first-round series by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 on Monday night in a chippy Game 2.
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday night behind Lance Lynn's arm and Andrew Vaughn's bat.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Horse Racing Board will honor any action against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert by other states if his license is suspended or revoked after a hearing and due process.