Pegula, Brady to meet in quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - After Jessica Pegula earned her first trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal, the daughter of the owners of Buffalo's NFL and NHL franchises scribbled on the screen of an Australian Open courtside TV camera: "Hi Mom, Hi Dad. See u next rnd Jen B."
In addition to a shoutout to her parents, that was a message for Jennifer Brady, a good pal of Pegula's whose fourth-round match was up next in Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 on Monday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area.
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will make center Andre Drummond inactive for upcoming games as they pursue a trade for him, a person familiar with the team's plans told The Associated Press on Monday.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 on Sunday night in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after appearing to re-aggravate his sore right Achilles.
DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Portland in the final minute after a big Dallas rally, and the Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory over the Mavericks on Sunday night.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — So good for so long lately, Naomi Osaka was just one point from the end of her lengthy winning streak, one point from leaving the Australian Open with a loss to Garbiñe Muguruza.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and 19th-ranked Creighton's offense was at its high-tempo best in a 86-70 rout of No. 5 Villanova on Saturday.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning turnaround that took him from two shots behind to a two-shot lead Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR received warnings — “Go Woke, Go Broke” — from every corner of the internet last summer. Fans said they didn't want to hear about social justice, and banning the Confederate flag at racetracks would drive them from the sport forever.