Penguins burn Devils, 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Thursday night.
Kasperi Kapanen returned to Pittsburgh's lineup after missing 13 games with a left foot injury and had a goal and an assist. Teddy Blueger scored a short-handed goal, and Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins.
DETROIT (AP) - Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo's drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurickson Profar singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in Southern California's lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-110 victory over the Lakers on Thursday night in the return of Los Angeles star Anthony Davis from a 30-game injury absence.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and Khris Middleton had 24 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 124-117 on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings birdied eight of their last 11 holes, Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura birdied nine of their final 12, and both teams shot 10-under 62 in Zurich Classic to share the first-round lead Thursday.
CINCINNATI (AP) — David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th inning to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame six Cincinnati home runs to beat the Reds 14-11 Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has announced that its traditional marching and pep bands will be required to play “The Eyes of Texas” when they return to performing, but a new band will also be created that won't play the school song with racist elements in its past.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen's left foot is on the mend. The Pittsburgh forward practiced with his teammates without restrictions Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve last month.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid grabbed a two-handed rebound, turned and heaved an 85-foot, right-handed strike with a throw ripped from Bryce Harper's playbook that banked off the glass and rattled off the front and back of the rim and out.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11, rallying from a two-run deficit to beat the Twins 13-12 Wednesday when Luis Arraez threw away Ramón Laureano's grounder for Minnesota's second error of the 10th inning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career Ks leaderboard, and Alex Avila drove in the game's lone run with one of his two doubles, helping the Washington Nationals edge the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on a windy Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The already short-handed Indiana Pacers will play Oklahoma City on Wednesday night without forward JaKarr Sampson after the NBA announced he would serve a one-game suspension following his ejection during Monday's loss to San Antonio.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Anthony Davis' right leg became too painful to play on two months ago, the big man and the Los Angeles Lakers decided he wouldn't return until he was completely ready to be himself again.
The brother of George Floyd thanked the Las Vegas Raiders for their support after owner Mark Davis issued a statement on Twitter that drew backlash following the conviction of a police officer who killed Floyd.
The women’s world hockey championship tournament in Canada has been postponed indefinitely after health officials in Nova Scotia informed the International Ice Hockey Federation the province’s borders are being closed due to COVID-19 concerns, an IIHF official said Wednesday.