EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - Behind goals from Shawn McEachern, Mario Lemieux, Peter Taglianetti and Larry Murphy, the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins dropped the New Jersey Devils 4-3 at Brendan Byrne Arena to go up 3-0 in the opening round of the NHL playoffs, and in the process set a record that many believe will never be broken - 14 consecutive wins in the postseason.
The Pens fell behind early when Bill Guerin netted a first-period goal, but McEachern evened the score by putting one past goalie Craig Billington on an assist from Martin Straka, evening the score at 1-1 after one.