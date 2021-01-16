Penguins falter again

AP Pittsburgh's backup goaltender Casey DeSmith took over in net for Tristan Jarry in the first period.

 Chris Szagola

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny had a hat trick and the Philadelphia Flyers survived losing team MVP Sean Couturier to an injury in a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Ivan Provorov scored and Oskar Lindblom added an empty-netter for the Flyers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Penguins falter again
National Sports

Penguins falter again

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny had a hat trick and the Philadelphia Flyers survived losing team MVP Sean Couturier to an injury in a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

+4
Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
National Sports
AP

Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the financial carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC
National Sports
AP

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

  • By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.