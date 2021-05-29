Penguins' goalie Jarry intends to learn from playoff woes

TRISTAN JARRY

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry doesn't plan to spend his summer moping about his rocky playoff performance.

The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie said Friday he's going to treat the offseason like every other, meaning he will take a few days off and then get back into training hoping to be "the best version of myself" next year.

