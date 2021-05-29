Penguins' goalie Jarry intends to learn from playoff woes

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry doesn't plan to spend his summer moping about his rocky playoff performance.
The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie said Friday he's going to treat the offseason like every other, meaning he will take a few days off and then get back into training hoping to be "the best version of myself" next year.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman reached over the wall to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in a thriller Friday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — Shaking off a spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Trae Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round serie…
Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference.
Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar after the Brazilian soccer player refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the the company years ago.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points and nine assist and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first home playoff game in more than eight years with a 109-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night in Game 3.
TORONTO (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow caught touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew on Thursday, showing signs that reviving his NFL career as a tight end is far from a publicity stunt or personal favor.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been “full-go” during the first week of voluntary workouts, three months after surgery for turf toe and a full month ahead of the original schedule.
Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor expressed confidence Thursday that the NBA franchise will remain in Minnesota after it is sold, responding to a federal lawsuit against him by one of his investors alleging breach of contract.
The Philadelphia 76ers said Thursday that they have immediately revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, plus banned him from all events at their arena indefinitely.