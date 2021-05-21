UNIONDALE, N.Y. (TNS) - It was anxiety overload, but the Penguins got it done.

Brandon Tanev batted a puck past Semyon Varlamov with 3:36 left in regulation to give the Penguins a 5-4 win over the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday. The thrilling win gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports

Conners fires low round at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Amid the wind and the havoc at Kiawah Island, there was a semblance of simplicity to the way Corey Conners navigated his way around the Ocean Course for a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the PGA Championship.

National Sports

Cardinals batter Cahill, Bucs, 8-5

  • Updated

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.