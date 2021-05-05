PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Marcus Pettersson, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored goals while Tristan Jarry had 30 saves for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of idle Washington and bounced back from a 7-2 loss to the Flyers on Monday night.

Penguins pay back Flyers

Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118
Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118

  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Flyers dismantle Penguins
Flyers dismantle Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Steelers' Harris has a story worth hearing
Steelers' Harris has a story worth hearing

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - A decade ago, Najee Harris didn't know where or when his next meal would be provided. When he was 12, his mother and four siblings became homeless. They bounced around from shelter to shelter in the Bay Area. They lived with other members of their extended family. They eve…

Curry's 41 points push Warriors past Pelicans 123-108
Curry's 41 points push Warriors past Pelicans 123-108

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points, Draymond Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors took a big step toward locking up a postseason berth with a 123-108 victory over the desperate New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Lower-round QBs face long odds to make it in NFL
Lower-round QBs face long odds to make it in NFL

  • By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

The five teams that took quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft head into the offseason program full of optimism that they have found the franchise cornerstone that will lead to great success for the next decade.