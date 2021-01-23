Penguins rally to beat Rangers in shootout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were coming off an AFC championship heartbreak against the New England Patriots that rested largely on the shoulders of their defense, which couldn't stop Tom Brady and Co. in overtime.
Like many baseball writers, C. Trent Rosecrans viewed the Hall of Fame vote as a labor of love. The ballot would arrive around the end of November, and it would keep him occupied for much of December. He’d write down his research on players in a notebook and feel butterflies when putting his…
ATLANTA (AP) - Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's home run record and gracefully left his mark with 755 homers and a legacy as one of baseball's greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang continued to sail along at the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Friday, shooting a 6-under 65 to stretch her lead to two shots.
Reaction to Hank Aaron's death from former presidents to fellow Hall of Famers to everyone who knew him followed a theme: how the one-time home run king handled the racism he faced on the way to passing Babe Ruth's hallowed record nearly 50 years ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) — First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Washington Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, agreeing in principle to a $1 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
All four NFL teams playing in the conference championships have a defensive coordinator who flopped as a head coach but who has the chops as a lieutenant to help his team and his head coach get to the Super Bowl.
Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields is among 98 players granted special eligibility by the NFL into the league's draft, while national championship-winning QBs Mac Jones from Alabama and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson are among another 30 players eligible after completing their degrees…
SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. national team forward Jordan Morris was loaned Friday from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders to the Welsh club Swansea of the second-tier English Championship for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went through his third consecutive day of practice Friday and needs only to receive clearance from team physicians and an independent neurologist to play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo.
Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray withdrew from the year's first Grand Slam tournament, saying Friday he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send troubled forward Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a future draft pick, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday night.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ten years after firing Sean McDermott as his defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will stare across the field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and see his protégé trying to spoil his hopes of a Super Bowl repeat.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 48 seconds, and No. 17 Ohio State beat No. 11 Michigan 81-77 on Thursday, spoiling Naz Hillmon's 50-point, 16-rebound performance.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang managed to steal some of the spotlight from the Korda sisters on Thursday as the LPGA Tour opened its 71st season with a winners-only field at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Rod Brind'Amour lamented Carolina's season coming to a screeching halt despite doing “a great job” adhering to pandemic protocols. For Peter Laviolette, his Washington Capitals will keep playing for the next week without four prominent players who broke the rules.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
Tennessee has hired UCF athletic director Danny White as the Volunteers' new athletic director just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer's retirement.