Penguins rattle Sabres

AP Pittsburgh Penguins' Radim Zohorna celebrates with Frederick Gaudreau after scoring his first goal in the NHL on Thursday against Buffalo.

 Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jared McCann scored a pair of power-play goals, Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo's winless streak to 16 straight with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night.

Radim Zohorna picked up a goal on his first shot in the NHL for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel added an empty-netter and Sidney Crosby had three assists to raise his career point total to 1,300 as Pittsburgh swept a pair from the NHL's worst team with relative ease.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Penguins rattle Sabres
National Sports

Penguins rattle Sabres

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jared McCann scored a pair of power-play goals, Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo's winless streak to 16 straight with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night.

+9
Nixon buzzer beater in OT lifts A&M over Iowa State 84-82
National Sports
AP

Nixon buzzer beater in OT lifts A&M over Iowa State 84-82

  • By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M to an 84-82 victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.