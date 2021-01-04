PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino.
The team signed the 23-year-old Marino on Sunday to a six-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.
CLEVELAND (AP) - After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks and coaching and front-office changes, the NFL's longest playoff drought is over.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.
PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George scored 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-107 on Sunday night after nearly blowing a 31-point lead in a matchup of two of the Western Conference's top early season teams.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, ending a frustrating and disappointing tenure after just two loss-filled seasons.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South on Sunday. All it took was Derrick Henry surpassing 2,000 yards rushing and rookie Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal that bounced off the upright and through for a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns, breaking his franchise record for scoring passes in a season, and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the playoff-bound Chicago Bears 35-16 on Sunday.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — John Wolford passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut, and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the playoffs with an 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
HOUSTON (AP) — Tennessee’s Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a season on Sunday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks' game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a left quadriceps contusion.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray injured his right ankle when he was sacked on the Cardinals’ first drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and was questionable to return to a game with playoff implications for both teams.
DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks received provincial approval Sunday to play in British Columbia this season.
Welcome to the postseason, Cleveland.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants won. Now they wait.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, helping the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 regular season-ending win over the Atlanta Falcons.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens used a club-record 404 yards rushing Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, beating Cincinnati 38-3 as Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and became the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.
Since her return to Alpine skiing's World Cup six weeks ago, Mikaela Shiffrin has been solely focusing on her strongest events: slalom and GS.
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Petra Vlhova posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom on Sunday, five days after her four-year-long joint winning streak with Mikaela Shiffrin ended.
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Racial abuse suffered by Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas after scoring in a 1-0 win at Stoke was “disgusting and completely intolerable," the south-coast English club said Sunday.
LONDON (AP) — Manchester City expressed disappointment Sunday that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Year’s Eve.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coas…
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Saturday night he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job, and the Cowboys signed their play-caller to a multiyear contract extension.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and No. 12 Iowa State grinded out a 34-17 victory over No. Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Garcia staggered Luke Campbell with a body blow after coming back from an early knockdown, winning a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout Saturday night.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Even before Mississippi took the field for the Outback Bowl, the Rebels felt good about the direction they're headed.
LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min reached a century of Tottenham goals as his team ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League, and Arsenal surged to a third successive victory that allays relegation jitters in a bright start to 2021 for the north London rivals on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kentucky's postgame locker room provided a scene players and coaches might never forget. They celebrated a third consecutive bowl victory while dedicating it to two guys who couldn't be there.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston star James Harden was scratched from the Rockets' game Saturday game against the Sacramento Kings less than an hour before tipoff because of a sprained right ankle.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Luka Garza had 25 points, 15 in the second half, as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 14 Rutgers 77-75 thanks to the Scarlet Knights' free throw struggles.
Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, has died. He was 70.
Floyd Little, the great running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas 84-59 on Saturday to match the most lopsided win by an opponent in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi says it has reached agreement in principle with coach Lane Kiffin on a new contract.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired football coach Tom Herman on Saturday after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and only one league title game appearance.
The Cleveland Browns have had a second coach test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their big game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has not yet identified the coach, who will miss Sunday’s game. Cleveland has again closed its headquarters to conduct contact tracing, which has been the nor…
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Alabama rolled into another College Football Playoff championship game.
CLEVELAND (AP) - One win separates the Browns from completing their turnaround.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin has a theory on what makes Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt go.
