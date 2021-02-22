PITTSBURGH (AP) - It was one special day for Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby - from the beginning to the very end.
Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night.
Updated: February 22, 2021 @ 1:49 am
Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night.
Sidney Crosby's relentlessness remains intact 15 years in. Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan sees it every day.
