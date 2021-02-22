PITTSBURGH (AP) - It was one special day for Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby - from the beginning to the very end.

Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+7
Avs beat Golden Knights 3-2 in delayed Lake Tahoe game
National Sports
AP

Avs beat Golden Knights 3-2 in delayed Lake Tahoe game

  • By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored a dazzling goal more than nine hours after assisting on another to highlight a most unusual and lengthy outdoor game at Lake Tahoe that the Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

+8
Murray's 50 points power Nuggets past crumbling Cavaliers
National Sports
AP

Murray's 50 points power Nuggets past crumbling Cavaliers

  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103 on Friday night in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA …