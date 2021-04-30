Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 1 2 1 1-5
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 1:53 am
WASHINGTON (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams' place in the playoffs.
Friday, April 30
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Alabama star Najee Harris to give their running game a jolt.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the depleted Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson is going from BYU to NYC, shouldering enormous Big Apple expectations with the New York Jets.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars made the easiest and maybe most significant selection in franchise history when they chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Keegan Bradley can't recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated Thursday that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Miller smiled and choked up a bit when he considered how his career as the winningest American-born goalie in professional hockey history almost never happened.
Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. and Jaycee Horn of South Carolina are three of the top cornerbacks in this year's NFL draft.
A Chattanooga football assistant coach fired over a social media post disparaging the state of Georgia and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams is suing to get his job back along with back pay and damages. He contends his First Amendment rights were violated.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season.
Tyler Tumminia is leaving the door open should members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association ever want to reach out to the National Women’s Hockey League in a bid to thaw what has been a chilly relationship.
MIAMI (AP) — The postgame routine between San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is almost always the same. A handshake or embrace near midcourt at the final buzzer. They exchange a few words. They laugh. And then the coaches head off in opposite directions.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Phillies star Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night and left Philadelphia's game against St. Louis.
MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra got a milestone win, and it didn’t come easily.
Producer Charlie Yook and NFL Network didn't have their own draft broadcast last year, but he was able to glean a couple of things from last year's joint effort with ESPN.
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Kiley Neushul had a plan. She was going to play for the U.S. women's water polo team in the Tokyo Olympics, and then move to Italy.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love spoke from his heart. Over 13 minutes, he apologized, lectured and asked for forgiveness and understanding.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Paul Casey is going for his third straight victory at the Valspar Championship, a feat difficult enough that only eight times in the last 40 years has a player won the same tournament at least three times in a row.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
On the eve of the NFL draft, it’s time to explore who will be going No. 1 — in 2022.
Manchester United’s players have been nothing if not consistent in the semifinals of major tournaments over the last year and a half.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies finally won on the road, beating the San Francisco Giants 7-5 Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - It looked like a playoff game. It felt like a playoff game. Next month, it very well could be.
TAMPA, FLA. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, Jeff Green had 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Tuesday night and clinched a playoff spot.
The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to extend the contract of President Mark Emmert by two years through 2025.
