UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) - James Franklin has felt the heat before, as recently as a few weeks ago when Penn State was stuck in its worst ever losing streak to start a season.

The seventh-year head coach hasn't felt it quite like Illinois' staff, which will be led by offensive coordinator Rod Smith when the Illini (2-5) visit Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Franklin is expecting a fired-up group after head coach Lovie Smith was let go on Sunday following four losing seasons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+14
Oregon holds off USC late, grabs Pac-12 title with 31-24 win
National Sports
AP

Oregon holds off USC late, grabs Pac-12 title with 31-24 win

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made an interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over No. 13 Southern California in the championship game Friday night.

Payton: Saints plan to start Brees against Chiefs
National Sports
AP

Payton: Saints plan to start Brees against Chiefs

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees “looked good” in his first practices since returning from rib fractures and a punctured lung, and is slated to start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, coach Sean Payton said.

Chiefs' Kelce rewriting NFL record book
National Sports

Chiefs' Kelce rewriting NFL record book

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Travis Kelce was pondering his career after his most recent eye-popping performance, this one against the Miami Dolphins to clinch the AFC West for the Kansas City Chiefs, when he suddenly paused to ask himself a seemingly obvious question.

Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition
National Sports

Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition

WASHINGTON (AP) - Henrik Lundqvist looked straight into the camera and spoke haltingly, the out-of-nowhere news as difficult for him to comprehend as it must have been for fans of the Washington Capitals, his new club, the New York Rangers, his long-time employer - or any hockey team, really.

Tiger and son join forces
National Sports

Tiger and son join forces

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl.

National Sports
AP

Sun Belt football championship game canceled

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

Booker, Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill
National Sports
AP

Booker, Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

A bill being introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation, including a share of the revenue generated by their sports, and create a federal commission on college athletics.