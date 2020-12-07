Penn State picks up second straight victory

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State's defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways on Saturday as the Nittany Lions played their best game of the season with a 23-7 victory over Rutgers.
Penn State (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) dominated both sides of the ball, outgained Rutgers 381-204 and held the Scarlet Knights to a season-low for points, more than three touchdowns below their average. The win was the second straight for the Nittany Lions and their 14th in a row over the Scar'let Knights (2-5, 2-5).
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Viktor Hovland of Norway holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his second PGA Tour victory this year.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.
Dennis Ralston, a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion who was one of the initial players signed to the professional World Championship Tennis tour in the 1960s and a member of the sport's Hall of Fame, died Sunday. He was 78.
HOUSTON (AP) — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half, lifting the Colts to a 26-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Qatar is now planning for a "complete normal” World Cup in 2022 after rapid progress in producing vaccines for the coronavirus, the tournament CEO told The Associated Press on Sunday ahead of the European qualifying draw.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64 Sunday, handing the Longhorns their first loss after a strong start.
Peter Alliss, who became the eccentric “Voice of Golf” on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe’s best golfer for two seasons, has died. He was 89.
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU's Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in short-notice showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse on Saturday.
NBA teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks, the league told its franchises Saturday.
Russell Westbrook made a few things clear Saturday. He will remain a Dallas Cowboys fan even though he’s now playing in Washington, he’s not going to abandon his policy against being friendly with opponents during games, and he doesn’t think a championship necessarily completes a player’s resume.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big college basketball matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor was called off hours before tip-off Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Errol Spence Jr. changed his lifestyle after escaping serious injury in a high-speed car wreck that led to misdemeanor drunken driving charges in Dallas and could have derailed a promising boxing career.