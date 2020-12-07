Penn State picks up second straight victory

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State's defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways on Saturday as the Nittany Lions played their best game of the season with a 23-7 victory over Rutgers.

Penn State (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) dominated both sides of the ball, outgained Rutgers 381-204 and held the Scarlet Knights to a season-low for points, more than three touchdowns below their average. The win was the second straight for the Nittany Lions and their 14th in a row over the Scar'let Knights (2-5, 2-5).

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The weeks are starting to run together into a seemingly never-ending avalanche of news and adjustments as the NFL tries to navigate a season in the middle of a pandemic.

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.

No. 6 Florida runs past Tennessee 31-19

  • By AL LESAR Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida beat Tennessee 31-19 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

Russell Westbrook made a few things clear Saturday. He will remain a Dallas Cowboys fan even though he’s now playing in Washington, he’s not going to abandon his policy against being friendly with opponents during games, and he doesn’t think a championship necessarily completes a player’s resume.