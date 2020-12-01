Penn St. 27, Michigan 17

Penn St. 7 10 3 7-27

Ready or not, NBA training camps open today

NEW YORK (AP) - For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven't played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.

+3
  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven't played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.

Steelers optimistic but wary
Steelers optimistic but wary

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't add any players to the team's expanding reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, but coach Mike Tomlin isn't exactly ready to say Tuesday night's rescheduled visit by Baltimore is a go.