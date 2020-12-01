Penn St. 27, Michigan 17
Penn St. 7 10 3 7-27
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: December 1, 2020 @ 5:41 am
Penn St. 27, Michigan 17
Penn St. 7 10 3 7-27
Claressa Shields already reigns over boxing with two Olympic gold medals and professional titles in three weight classes.
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft.
NEW YORK (AP) - For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven't played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.
Penn St. 27, Michigan 17
No. 4 Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17
NEW YORK (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens' struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game tonight against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points and No. 14 North Carolina overcame an ugly start to beat UNLV 78-51 on Monday night in the first round of the relocated Maui Invitational.
For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven’t played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of the New York Road Runners, the group that organizes the New York City Marathon, is stepping down and new leadership will be sought out amid concerns over racism and other biases in the organization.
Alabama coach Nick Saban expects to be back on the sidelines Saturday at LSU.
The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home.
NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked South Carolina jumped into the new season by playing three games in the first five days. The Gamecocks were challenged over the weekend in a tournament in South Dakota but emerged victorious.
Minnesota announced Monday it has called off this weekend's game against No. 16 Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.
The first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season remained steady at the top.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is creating a minor league level for top eligible
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jiménez had surgery to treat a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League game, the club said Monday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks - and likely last one at Death Valley - as No. 4 Clemson throttled Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't add any players to the team's expanding reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, but coach Mike Tomlin isn't exactly ready to say Tuesday night's rescheduled visit by Baltimore is a go.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 on Sunday night to pad their NFC North lead.