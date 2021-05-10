Pens clinch top spot

AP Pittsburgh goaltender Maxime Lagace (31) stops a break away shot by Buffalo's Drake Caggiula on his way to recording his first career shutout.

 Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday.

Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch first place in the East Division when Washington needed overtime to beat Philadelphia. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Pens clinch top spot
National Sports

Pens clinch top spot

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday.

+2
Pirates avoid sweep
National Sports

Pirates avoid sweep

CHICAGO (TNS) - Their lineup bound together with glue, duct tape and a few stray pieces of bubble game, the Pirates were supposed to struggle scoring runs. They were definitely going to have trouble winning baseball games, especially at Wrigley Field, where they had dropped 17 of 19 dating b…

+5
DeGrom's injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight
National Sports
AP

DeGrom's injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight

  • By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from a similar injury, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday for its fifth straight win.

+3
Baffert says Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive
National Sports
AP

Baffert says Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive

  • By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday that his barn has been told Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test, the latest doping scandal for horse racing and arguably the sport’s premier trainer.

+6
Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11
National Sports
AP

Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mookie Betts drove in a season-high four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers blew most of a 13-run lead before holding on for a 14-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, snapping their four-game losing streak in hair-raising fashion.

+9
Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers
National Sports
AP

Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers

  • By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When the final buzzer sounded Saturday night, Russell Westbrook grabbed the ball, jogged to the baseline and waved to the crowd. A few moments after joining Oscar Robertson as the NBA's career triple-doubles leader with 181, he celebrated the milestone with his teammates …

National Sports
AP

Thorns win Challenge Cup after penalty shootout with Gotham

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Morgan Weaver buried her penalty kick after Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch stopped Nahomi Kawasumi's attempt and the Thorns won the Challenge Cup tournament on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Gotham on Saturday.

+2
Late rally falls short
National Sports

Late rally falls short

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Friday, extending their winning streak to four.