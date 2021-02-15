Pens double up Capitals

AP Washington's Nick Jensen (left) takes the puck up ice as Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby pursues in the second period.

 Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have stayed afloat by showing a remarkable ability to rally late. Forced to protect a rare third-period lead, they didn't let the opportunity go to waste.

Tristan Jarry made a series of big stops late and a pair of empty-net goals by Zach Aston-Reese and Sidney Crosby helped the Penguins pull away for a 6-3 victory over the somewhat rusty Washington Capitals on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Pens double up Capitals
National Sports

Pens double up Capitals

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have stayed afloat by showing a remarkable ability to rally late. Forced to protect a rare third-period lead, they didn't let the opportunity go to waste.

+7
Social justice riding shotgun with NASCAR as new year begins
National Sports
AP

Social justice riding shotgun with NASCAR as new year begins

  • By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR received warnings — “Go Woke, Go Broke” — from every corner of the internet last summer. Fans said they didn't want to hear about social justice, and banning the Confederate flag at racetracks would drive them from the sport forever.

Hamlin seeks unprecedented third straight Daytona win
National Sports

Hamlin seeks unprecedented third straight Daytona win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Denny Hamlin, considered perhaps the best NASCAR driver without a Cup Series championship, can look past that hole on his record. He instead points to a pair of Southern 500 trophies, a Bristol night race victory, three road course wins, six at Pocono and the big d…

+4
Lindsey Vonn: I wanted to end my career at Cortina worlds
National Sports
AP

Lindsey Vonn: I wanted to end my career at Cortina worlds

  • By LINDSEY VONN For The Associated Press

EDITOR’S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn is the most successful female ski racer of all-time with 82 career World Cup victories. She also holds the record for most victories at Cortina d'Ampezzo with 12 — evenly split between downhill (6) and super-G (6). Cortina was also where Vonn recorded the first po…

Pens steal win from Isles
National Sports

Pens steal win from Isles

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.