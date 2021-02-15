Pens double up Capitals

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have stayed afloat by showing a remarkable ability to rally late. Forced to protect a rare third-period lead, they didn't let the opportunity go to waste.
Tristan Jarry made a series of big stops late and a pair of empty-net goals by Zach Aston-Reese and Sidney Crosby helped the Penguins pull away for a 6-3 victory over the somewhat rusty Washington Capitals on Sunday.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 on Sunday night in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after appearing to re-aggravate his sore right Achilles.
DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Portland in the final minute after a big Dallas rally, and the Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory over the Mavericks on Sunday night.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — So good for so long lately, Naomi Osaka was just one point from the end of her lengthy winning streak, one point from leaving the Australian Open with a loss to Garbiñe Muguruza.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and 19th-ranked Creighton's offense was at its high-tempo best in a 86-70 rout of No. 5 Villanova on Saturday.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning turnaround that took him from two shots behind to a two-shot lead Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR received warnings — “Go Woke, Go Broke” — from every corner of the internet last summer. Fans said they didn't want to hear about social justice, and banning the Confederate flag at racetracks would drive them from the sport forever.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Corinne Suter ended Switzerland’s 32-year wait for a women’s downhill world title on Saturday, winning her fourth straight medal at a major championship but the first gold.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Denny Hamlin, considered perhaps the best NASCAR driver without a Cup Series championship, can look past that hole on his record. He instead points to a pair of Southern 500 trophies, a Bristol night race victory, three road course wins, six at Pocono and the big d…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh consecutive victory, 115-105 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball's Hall of Fame has canceled its traditional outdoor induction ceremony for the second straight summer because of the pandemic and plans an indoor, televised event for Derek Jeter and others being honored.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports will spend Friday troubleshooting the engine in Alex Bowman's pole-winning Daytona 500 car. Changing the motor and forfeiting Bowman's starting spot will be a last resort.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's bid for a ninth Australian Open championship was thrown into doubt after he took a fall during a five-set victory in the third round and said he tore a muscle.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn is the most successful female ski racer of all-time with 82 career World Cup victories. She also holds the record for most victories at Cortina d'Ampezzo with 12 — evenly split between downhill (6) and super-G (6). Cortina was also where Vonn recorded the first po…