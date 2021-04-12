Pens dust Devils, 5-2

AP Devils and Penguins players watch as a goal by Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust goes into the net.

 Kathy Willens

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12. Tristan Jarry was outstanding, making 28 saves.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Maybe the first hint that Will Zalatoris had what it took came when he was 6, and Ken Venturi went over to him on a driving range to show him a grip that he hasn’t changed since. Or maybe it was at 11, when a pro named David Price said he could be great if he put in the work.

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Drummond had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 19 points before he and Kyrie Irving were ejected in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-101 on Saturday night.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor on Saturday stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from the state in response to a sweeping new voting law, saying the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses.