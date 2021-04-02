Pens end long winless drought in Boston

Photo by AP. Boston's Karson Kuhlman (left) goes after a loose puck in front of Pens' goalie Casey DeSmith during the third period.

BOSTON (AP) - Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night.

Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots.

Bucs win season opener
National Sports

Bucs win season opener

CHICAGO (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Thursday on a chilly opening day.

Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL
National Sports
AP

Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP National Writer

A trio of men's basketball players asked NCAA President Mark Emmert during a video call Thursday to abide by, and enforce, Title IX gender equity rules and to create a waiver that would let college athletes start earning money from use of their names, images and likenesses this year.

AP college sports survey: ADs on revenue sharing, Title IX
National Sports
AP

AP college sports survey: ADs on revenue sharing, Title IX

The Associated Press asked 357 Division I athletic directors a series of questions about the effects the potential changes to the way athletes are compensated in addition to scholarships would have on college sports. Here are the answers provided by the 99 ADs who participated in the online survey:

AP source: Lindor, Mets agree to $341 million, 10-year deal
National Sports
AP

AP source: Lindor, Mets agree to $341 million, 10-year deal

  • By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have agreed to a $341 million, 10-year deal, keeping the All-Star shortstop in Queens for the long haul after acquiring him from Cleveland in the offseason, according to a person familiar with the agreement.