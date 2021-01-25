Pens outlast Rangers

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Si Woo Kim birdied two of the final three holes to finish a rock-solid, 8-under 64, coolly rallying past late-charging Patrick Cantlay by one shot to win The American Express on Sunday for his third PGA Tour victory.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Korda closed with a 5-under 66 and holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Sunday to beat Danielle Kang in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and start the LPGA Tour season on a good note.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s NFC championship game early in the third quarter with a chest injury suffered when he was tackled and fumbled going to the ground on a hit by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Other than the rainbow braids tied in a ponytail that dangled against the back of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston's jersey, there wasn't much to set the AP preseason All-American apart from her LSU competitors for most of the first three quarters.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville barely avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday.
KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Two days after fracturing his neck in a downhill crash on the Streif course in Kitzbühel, Ryan Cochran-Siegle said Sunday he is aiming to return to ski racing before the end of the World Cup season in March.
CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 37 points against his hometown team, LeBron James added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday.
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa has been tearing up the Stadium Course at The American Express for two days. If he can do it one more time Sunday, the Southern California native could be raising his second career PGA Tour trophy.
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Last season’s FA Cup winner Arsenal was eliminated from the competition in the fourth round on Saturday thanks to Gabriel’s own-goal in a 1-0 loss to Southampton, while Manchester City survived a scare to beat fourth-tier Cheltenham 3-1.