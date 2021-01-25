Pens outlast Rangers

AP Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry dives to make a save against New York's Alexis Lafreniere after losing his stick.

 Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Guentzel's goal at 18:29 was his second of the season.

Boston finishes strong, No. 4 South Carolina tops LSU 69-65
Boston finishes strong, No. 4 South Carolina tops LSU 69-65

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Other than the rainbow braids tied in a ponytail that dangled against the back of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston's jersey, there wasn't much to set the AP preseason All-American apart from her LSU competitors for most of the first three quarters.