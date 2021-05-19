Pens pull even with Isles

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Jarry, who gave up four goals in the opener, picked up the first playoff win of his career as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in its last 12 postseason games.

Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72
Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.

Steelers hoping Green can follow in Dawson's footsteps

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.

