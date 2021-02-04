NEW YORK (AP) - Sidney Crosby loves playing hockey. The more games crammed together for the Pittsburgh Penguins longtime captain, the better.

Getting some unexpected time off after a COVID-19 outbreak among the New Jersey Devils forced their visit to Pittsburgh this week to be postponed is less than ideal. Then again, Crosby is well aware that nothing in a pandemic is ideal, so the Penguins will adapt on the fly and see how it goes.

Gardner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston 82-73
National Sports
AP

Gardner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston 82-73

  • By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help East Carolina stun fifth-ranked Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates' first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades.

Former Pirate Jackson passes away
National Sports

Former Pirate Jackson passes away

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the "We Are Family" Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.