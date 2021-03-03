Pens welcome back fans with 5-2 win over Flyers

Photo by AP. Flyers' goalie Carter Hart stops a shot by Pittsburgh's Kasperi Kapanen during the third period of Tuesday's game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins won in front of their fans for the first time in almost a year, as state coronavirus restrictions were eased at the beginning of the month and spectators were allowed into the building. Penguins' players raised their sticks and saluted the fans in attendance following the win.

