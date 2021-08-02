PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4 on Sunday.

J.T. Realmuto got five of the Phillies' 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBIs. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia's nine doubles and Jean Segura doubled twice and drove in three runs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
EXPLAINER: Why is there so much drama in Olympic boxing?
National Sports
AP

EXPLAINER: Why is there so much drama in Olympic boxing?

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — When Mourad Aliev sat on the boxing ring apron at the Kokugikan Arena for an hour after his disqualification for head-butting, the French super heavyweight took a metaphorical seat alongside all the boxers who believe they’ve been grievously wronged by Olympic refereeing and judging.

National Sports

Phils rout Bucs to avoid sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4 on Sunday.

+7
A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?
National Sports
AP

A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?

  • By TED ANTHONY AP National Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Any sporting event is, at its heart, a show. It has the actors on center stage, performing for the rest of us. It has the spectators, sitting in their seats watching raptly. And — in modern times, at least — it has the “home” audience, which in the past half century of growing v…