Pirate pitchers limit Phils to 1 hit

Photo by AP. Pirates' starter Wil Crowe gets set to deliver a pitch during Friday night's win over the Phillies.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Crowe (3-5) pitched six innings and allowed the Phillies' only hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four in winning his second straight start.

AP

  • By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic came to the Tokyo Olympics aiming for a Golden Slam. He’ll leave without a medal — in singles, at least — and will need some time to recover from a draining performance in extreme conditions that didn’t meet expectations.

NEW YORK (AP) - Max Scherzer and Trea Turner wearing Dodger blue, Kris Bryant heading to the Golden Gate. Javier Bez joining the Mets, Craig Kimbrel crossing town to the White Sox, Jos Berros moving north of the border.

AP

  • By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A video recording of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men allegedly engaging in massage parlor sex will be returned to prosecutors for destruction, a Florida judge ruled Friday, ending a two-year saga that tarnished the reputation of one of footb…