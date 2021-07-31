Pirate pitchers limit Phils to 1 hit

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Crowe (3-5) pitched six innings and allowed the Phillies' only hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four in winning his second straight start.
TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic came to the Tokyo Olympics aiming for a Golden Slam. He’ll leave without a medal — in singles, at least — and will need some time to recover from a draining performance in extreme conditions that didn’t meet expectations.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — José Altuve hit a grand slam in the sixth one inning after putting Houston ahead on a solo homer, and the AL-leading Houston Astros held off the San Francisco Giants 9-6 Friday night in a matchup of baseball's top two teams.
NEW YORK (AP) - Max Scherzer and Trea Turner wearing Dodger blue, Kris Bryant heading to the Golden Gate. Javier Bez joining the Mets, Craig Kimbrel crossing town to the White Sox, Jos Berros moving north of the border.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hong Kong police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of insulting the national anthem, after he was allegedly caught booing the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympic event at a mall.
KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Coping with high expectations at home and low energy from his COVID-19 recovery, Hideki Matsuyama stayed on pace in his bid to add a gold medal in golf to his Masters green jacket.
The NCAA Board of Governors called for a constitutional convention in November on Friday with the goal of launching dramatic reform in the governance of college sports that could put changes in place as soon as January.
NEW YORK (AP) — The sister of former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced Friday to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for threatening a woman who testified against him at his New York City gun possession trial.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A video recording of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men allegedly engaging in massage parlor sex will be returned to prosecutors for destruction, a Florida judge ruled Friday, ending a two-year saga that tarnished the reputation of one of footb…
LONDON (AP) — Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women's Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.