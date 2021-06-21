Pirates can't sweep Tribe

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It's hardly been an isolated incident where Pirates manager Derek Shelton takes out a pitcher who's doing well, something bad happens, and another loss ensues.
It happened again Sunday, too, as Shelton removed JT Brubaker. The Indians then picked up a key hit in the seventh and held on for a 2-1 victory at PNC Park, preventing the Pirates from earning their first sweep of the season.
Everyone who’s played it, from the late, great Ben Hogan to the guys you get paired with down at the local muni, has probably said it at one time or another: Golf is a game of misses. It also happens to be the shortest way to explain how Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open.
MONTREAL (AP) — Nicolas Roy converted his own rebound 1:18 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadien on Sunday nights, tying the Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at 2-all.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul's absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and extend his lead over his title rival to 12 points.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jayson Gonzalez singled through the infield with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning, giving Vanderbilt a 7-6 win over Arizona in the College World Series on Saturday night.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Martin capped New York's three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Saturday night to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin in the fifth inning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the New York Mets, a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are still playing basketball deep into these NBA playoffs partly because they've learned to persevere in clutch moments without their biggest stars.