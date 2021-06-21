PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It's hardly been an isolated incident where Pirates manager Derek Shelton takes out a pitcher who's doing well, something bad happens, and another loss ensues.

It happened again Sunday, too, as Shelton removed JT Brubaker. The Indians then picked up a key hit in the seventh and held on for a 2-1 victory at PNC Park, preventing the Pirates from earning their first sweep of the season.

Jon Rahm's steady back nine paves way to US Open title
Everyone who’s played it, from the late, great Ben Hogan to the guys you get paired with down at the local muni, has probably said it at one time or another: Golf is a game of misses. It also happens to be the shortest way to explain how Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open.

Pirates can't sweep Tribe
Martin, Pulock help Isles top Lightning 3-2 to tie series
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Martin capped New York's three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Saturday night to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece.