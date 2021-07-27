Pirates deal Holmes to Yankees for 2 prospects

CLAY HOLMES

NEW YORK (AP) - Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo.

Holmes, a 28-year-old right-hander, is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings. He has held right-handed batters to a .173 average (17 for 98). Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons.

GLIMPSES: Divers and water, merging in dramatic fashion
National Sports
AP

GLIMPSES: Divers and water, merging in dramatic fashion

  • By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The goal of Olympics imagery is to be immersive — to surround a picture's viewer with the sense of being there. And perhaps more than most sports, diving is actually ABOUT immersion — that immersion that inevitably happens at the moment when diver and water meet.

+3
Audition time in secondary
National Sports

Audition time in secondary

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, Mike Hilton was the smallest player on the Steelers defense last season. But filling Hilton's shoes at slot corner after he signed a free agent contract with the Bengals in March will be one of the bigger challenges for the coaching s…

+2
Alternate Olympic surfer: Rival 'selfish' for COVID report
National Sports
AP

Alternate Olympic surfer: Rival 'selfish' for COVID report

  • By SALLY HO Associated Press

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An aggrieved Olympic surfing alternate forced into a futile race against time to catch a wave in Japan is slamming a competitor's officials as “selfish” for not being transparent about his rival's positive COVID-19 test that cost him a shot at the sport's historic Su…

+2
AP Source: Pelicans, Grizzlies, agree to multi-player trade
National Sports
AP

AP Source: Pelicans, Grizzlies, agree to multi-player trade

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and an exchange of first-round choices in this week's draft, a person familiar with the situation said.

+2
Comeback story? Tebow opens Jags training camp as '1 of 90'
National Sports
AP

Comeback story? Tebow opens Jags training camp as '1 of 90'

  • By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow is one of the first to arrive at Jacksonville Jaguars practice. He jogs onto the field, stretches a little, catches footballs from a Jugs machine, then finds his usual spot in the team’s warmup lines. He’s waaaay in the back, just in front of a rookie.

National Sports
AP

Surf's up: Favorites lose as pending storm stirs waves

  • By SALLY HO Associated Press

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — As a brewing storm stirred up the waves Monday during day two of surfing’s historic Olympic debut, there was a collapse of the favorites with some of the sport’s biggest stars failing to make their mark.