Pirates designate Nick Burdi after elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated reliever Nick Burdi just weeks after the hard-throwing right-hander underwent Tommy John on his right elbow for the second time.
The team announced on Sunday that the 27-year-old Burdi had surgery to repair his right elbow on Oct. 14 in Dallas with Texas Rangers head team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Burdi initially received a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection in August after going on the injured list with what the team described as a forearm strain.