Pirates drop series' finale with Brewers

Photo by AP. Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez belts a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the seventh inning on Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 with two outs in the seventh when Luis Uras started the rally by taking a 3-2 pitch that was just low from Kyle Keller (0-1). Manny Pia followed by hitting a ground-ball single that went off the glove of diving third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

+2
