Pirates hang on to top Indians, 11-10

Photo by AP. Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco celebrates after belting a two-run homer during the first inning Friday against the Indians.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead in the late innings before hanging on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Ke'Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead.

NCAA memo: Emmert tells schools to act on NIL or he will
NCAA memo: Emmert tells schools to act on NIL or he will

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

NCAA President Mark Emmert told the organization's more than 1,200 member schools Friday that he will seek temporary rules as early as July to ensure all athletes can be compensated for their celebrity with a host of state laws looming and congressional efforts seemingly stalled.

AP source: Kemba Walker, No. 16 pick to Thunder for Horford

  • By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for forward Al Horford, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. It is the first major move since Brad Stevens moved from the Boston bench to the front office.

Haskins seeks fresh start
Haskins seeks fresh start

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dwayne Haskins said he's been a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger since he was 7 years old and watched the Steelers quarterback win the Super Bowl in 2005. He appreciates that Roethlisberger said his arm is so strong he can throw a football through a car wash without it getting wet.

Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3
Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

  • By VIN A. CHERWOO AP Sports Writer

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.