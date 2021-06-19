Pirates hang on to top Indians, 11-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead in the late innings before hanging on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak.
Ke'Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead in the late innings before hanging on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to a conference final for the first time in the franchise's 51-year history, beating the Utah Jazz 131-119 on Friday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 on Friday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell were in Utah's starting lineup for Game 6 on Friday night, with the Jazz facing elimination in the second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NCAA President Mark Emmert told the organization's more than 1,200 member schools Friday that he will seek temporary rules as early as July to ensure all athletes can be compensated for their celebrity with a host of state laws looming and congressional efforts seemingly stalled.
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — College Football Playoff expansion took another step forward as the full group of commissioners who manage the postseason system spent about six hours over two days digging into a proposed plan for a 12-team format.
MIAMI (AP) — Forward Jozy Altidore and goalkeeper Brad Guzan are on a preliminary 59-man United States roster for next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for forward Al Horford, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. It is the first major move since Brad Stevens moved from the Boston bench to the front office.
LONDON (AP) — UEFA is in talks with the British government about allowing foreign soccer fans to fly into London for games in the latter stages of the European Championship to avoid moving them from Wembley Stadium.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dwayne Haskins said he's been a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger since he was 7 years old and watched the Steelers quarterback win the Super Bowl in 2005. He appreciates that Roethlisberger said his arm is so strong he can throw a football through a car wash without it getting wet.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks refused to fold under pressure and wouldn't allow Kevin Durant to produce one more remarkable comeback that could end their second-round playoff series.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.