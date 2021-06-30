Pirates held to one hit in 8-0 loss to Rockies

DENVER (AP) - German Mrquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka'ai Tom's single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
The 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander faced one batter over the minimum.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There was more slipping and sliding Wednesday at Wimbledon, and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu made another early Grand Slam exit when she lost to Alice Cornet in the first round, 6-2, 6-1.
DENVER (AP) - German Mrquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka'ai Tom's single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young's absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York's star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two more home runs by big league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Tuesday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextension of his left knee and will not return to the Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night with his 12th home run in 10 games, tying Albert Belle in 1995 for the most over that span since at least 1901.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have been unflappable amid high stakes throughout these playoffs. They recovered from 0-2 deficits against Dallas and Utah to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers went into damage-control mode while introducing Chauncey Billups as their new coach Tuesday, amid questions about how they selected him over more experienced candidates and how sexual assault allegations were lodged against him nearly a quarte…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.
LONDON (AP) — A British police officer was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for the killing of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player who died after being Tasered and kicked in the head.
PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George scored 41 points, Reggie Jackson added 23 and the resilient Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 on Monday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, José Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion and the Los Angeles Angels beat the troubled New York Yankees 5-3 Monday night.