Pirates hold off Cardinals for 5-4 win

AP Pittsburgh starting pitcher Wil Crowe beats St. Louis' Tommy Edman to first base for an out in the fifth.

 Joe Puetz

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night for their fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak.

Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates.

Turner time in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - As David DeCastro's ankle problems were taking a turn for the worse this offseason, Trai Turner's health was trending in the right direction.

Nola ties mark with 10 Ks in row, but Mets rally past Phils
AP

  • By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match a major league record that stood alone for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.