MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisal Garca hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports

Pirates lose seventh straight game, 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisal Garca hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

+2
Much at stake for Okorafor
National Sports

Much at stake for Okorafor

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Steelers are not short on starters who are entering the final years of their contracts. Many of the team's top players, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, David DeCastro and Eric Ebron, will be looking to cash in with bigger contracts next year.

+10
MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118
National Sports
AP

MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

  • By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.

French Open defends "pragmatic" stance in Osaka dealings
National Sports
AP

French Open defends "pragmatic" stance in Osaka dealings

  • By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers said they took a “pragmatic” approach in their dealings with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, insisting they tried to engage with her several times before she decided to withdraw from the clay-court Grand Slam.