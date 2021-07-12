Pirates pick backstop

Henry Davis puts on a Pirates jersey for the first time after being drafted by Pittsburgh with the top overall pick. (AP photo)

DENVER (TNS) - There's nothing more important right now to the Pirates than adding talent, the foundation to support their build toward brighter days. There's no easier way to do that - especially for them - than holding the first overall pick in the MLB draft.

Making that selection for the fifth time in their history and the first time since 2011, the Pirates drafted catcher Henry Davis first overall on Sunday night at the Bellco Theater in downtown Denver, tabbing the Louisville product to play an integral role behind the plate.

