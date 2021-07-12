Pirates pick backstop

DENVER (TNS) - There's nothing more important right now to the Pirates than adding talent, the foundation to support their build toward brighter days. There's no easier way to do that - especially for them - than holding the first overall pick in the MLB draft.
Making that selection for the fifth time in their history and the first time since 2011, the Pirates drafted catcher Henry Davis first overall on Sunday night at the Bellco Theater in downtown Denver, tabbing the Louisville product to play an integral role behind the plate.
NEW YORK (AP) - Wilmer Difo's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh's biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday.
LONDON (AP) — Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the …
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his jersey yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Houston Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7 Sunday.
DENVER (AP) — Amid the fanfare, celebrity softball games and other events surrounding Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, a group rallied Sunday to call attention to what brought the Summer Classic to Denver in the first place: voting rights.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday, coming back to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final.
HOUSTON (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap the New York Yankees' 1-0 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday's Copa America final to secure the national team's first title in 28 years and the superstar's first major international trophy.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has never forgotten that day he spent during spring training five years ago with Tony Beasley — a nearly four-hour chemotherapy session to treat the coach's cancer.