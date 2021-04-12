Pirates plunder Cubbies

PITTSBURGH (AP) - JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday.
Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama almost turned down his first chance to play the Masters. It was a month after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan, disasters that killed thousands and destroyed much of the region he called home in March 2011.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.
TOKYO (AP) — Led by Japan's prime minister, the country celebrated golfer Hideki Matsuyama's victory in the Masters — the first Japanese player to win at Augusta National and pull on the famous green jacket.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Maybe the first hint that Will Zalatoris had what it took came when he was 6, and Ken Venturi went over to him on a driving range to show him a grip that he hasn’t changed since. Or maybe it was at 11, when a pro named David Price said he could be great if he put in the work.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist is abandoning a long-shot attempt to return from open-heart surgery in time to play for the Washington Capitals this season after a checkup last week showed some inflammation.
NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Drummond had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 19 points before he and Kyrie Irving were ejected in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-101 on Saturday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore signed a letter of intent Saturday to buy the Timberwolves and keep the NBA team in Minnesota, owner Glen Taylor said.
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor on Saturday stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from the state in response to a sweeping new voting law, saying the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses.
Justin Rose probably should have stayed in bed. The Englishman ended Day 2 at the Masters in the same place he began — atop the leaderboard — only to discover the objects in his mirror were suddenly a lot closer than they appeared.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets held off the San Antonio Spurs for a 121-119 win Friday night when DeMar DeRozan’s tip attempt at the buzzer spun out.