PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kevin Newman's two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Minnesota Twins 6-5 victory on Thursday.

Newman ended Pittsburgh's seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.

0
0
0
0
0