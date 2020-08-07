Photo by AP. Pittsburgh's Kevin Newman (right) is congratulated by Josh Bell (55) and others after he delivered a game-winning, two-run single in the ninth inning on Thursday against the Twins. The victory snapped the Pirates' seven-game losing streak.
Photo by AP. Gregory Polanco (right) is greeted by Colin Moran after belting a three-run homer.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kevin Newman's two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Minnesota Twins 6-5 victory on Thursday.
Newman ended Pittsburgh's seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.